Irked by absence of doctors at his event, Hansraj Ahir says they should be shot, calls them Naxals

Hansraj Ahir made the controversial statements while inaugurating a medicine counter at the Chandrapur Government Hospital in Maharashtra. (File Photo) Hansraj Ahir made the controversial statements while inaugurating a medicine counter at the Chandrapur Government Hospital in Maharashtra. (File Photo)

Irked by the absence of some doctors at a function attended by him, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir alleged on Monday that they should be gunned down and their non-attendance amounted to naxalism.

Ahir made the controversial statements while inaugurating a medicine counter at the Chandrapur Government Hospital in Maharashtra. The minister was reportedly upset after district civil surgeon Uday Nawade and dean of the Government Medical College (GMC) SS More did not turn up. The programme was organised on the occasion of 93rd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“What do the Naxals want? They don’t want democracy. I handle the Home Ministry, so I know it. These people (an apparent reference to the absentee doctors) don’t want democracy. So, they should join Naxals. Why do you stay here? Go there, then we will shoot you with bullets. Why do give tablets here? How justified it is to remain absent when I am coming to the hospital? I appeal all to take advantage of this facility,” Ahir said.

When contacted, Ahir said, “I am going to tweet about it in a while. So just wait.” Apparently, the programme was organised by GMC Chandrapur but the invitations were not sent well in advance to all the concerned. “I had taken a leave on Saturday for personal reasons and will join on Tuesday. I got the message about this programme late Sunday evening. I don’t have anything else to say,” Nawade told The Indian Express.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Nagpur division) Sanjay Jaiswal, however, put the blame on Nawade. “I didn’t receive any notice from Nawade about his leave. I will inquire into the matter and take appropriate action. Ideally, he should have remained present at the programme of the minister,” he said.

Government Medical College dean SS More said he was on leave from December 23 to 31 and his deputy MJ Khan was present at the function. More said the programme was fixed 15 days ago but remained mum when asked why appropriate invitations were not sent to those concerned. When contacted, Khan too could not provide a proper answer and said, “The programme was organised by AMRIT Deendayal, a department of the Union Health Ministry that is setting up generic medical shops across the country.”

District Collector Ashutosh Gohil said he was informed about the event only through WhatsApp on Monday morning. “I didn’t get a formal invite for the programme. I got a Whatsapp message this morning. Normally, when a minister is attending an event, the collector has to get a proper invitation,” Gohil said.

The minister’s statement comes amid protests by doctors in Rajasthan for higher pay and promotions. In fact, resident doctors of AIIMS in New Delhi reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “live” their life for a day to understand their stress.

