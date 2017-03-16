Irish woman found dead in Goa, one held

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

A history-sheeter with cases of robbery and assault has been booked for the murder of a 28-year-old Irish woman whose unclothed body was found in the fields at Canacona sub-district in South Goa on Tuesday. Police are waiting for the forensic report to probe if the woman was raped before she was murdered. The accused, Vikas Bhagat, has been booked for murder. “We will include any other sections, once the forensic reports are out,” said Vimal Gupta, DIG, Goa Police. According to the probe, the woman tourist had visited India in 2016 and had met Vikas during her visit to North Goa. She visited Goa again this year in February and was staying in Arambol.

On March 12, she left for a two-day holiday party at Concona with a girl from North Goa. After a day’s revelry, the two stayed at a common friend’s home and split to return. The victim then met Vikas on March 13 and witnesses confirmed seeing the two at few restaurants and pubs in South Goa through the evening. “We believe they were returning to North Goa. There are at least two joints they had stopped at and they consumed beer at both places. There were a few other such stops too,” Gupta said.

According to police, Vikas has confessed that “in the night at some point he hit her with a bottle of beer and she collapsed”. “There is an assumption that he tried to impose himself on her and she may have resisted. His attack might have followed,” Gupta said. Police have found the woman’s clothes, phone and her bag which Vikas had fled with so that her identity would not be traced. He allegedly hit her on the face to ensure she is not identified.

The woman’s body, splattered with colours of Holi, was found in the fields on Tuesday morning by farmers, said police. “She seems to have been taken to that place on some pretext. It is 150 m in a spot covered with bushes. It is by the road which leads to Agonda from Palolem, and the accused has confessed that he killed her at night,” said Gupta. The police are waiting for woman’s family to arrive.

