IRCTC website gets a facelift, to make train ticket booking smoother

With the start of its final year in office, the government is launching a new and improved railway ticket booking IRCTC website on its irctc.co.in, the country’s largest ecommerce platform, on Monday. At midnight today, the new website with various new features will go live, Indian Railway officials said.

The last time irctc.co.in, which books … tickets a day, was revamped was 2014, but it was just an notional improvement over the previous design. The website could never really shed the look and feel of a “government website”. The new website changes that with a more “professional” look that resembles international travel/tourism portals.

The clutter-free design, created by Railways software arm Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), provides the backend architecture of irctc.co.in. It does not require log-in credentials to search for trains, doing away with a major barrier for smooth user experience.

As reported by The Indian Express last year, irctc.co.in comes with a new feature of ticket-confirmation prediction shown in terms of percentage based on specially created algorithm from historical data and dynamic live conditions.

The search has more filters than what is provided now, including per departure/arrival time, class, train, and quota have been provided for facilitating journey planning. It has a far more user friendly layout for modification of journey details, availability lookup for other days and fare break up has been provided.

The website handles 1.2 lakh simultaneous users at a time while it books around 9 lakh tickets per day.

The new features of irctc.co.in are enumerated as follows:

*While ticket booking, a separate card for each passenger has been provided wherein user can fill details as per passenger requirements.

*Pre-filled particulars will ensure quick booking experience.

*The user can manage the payment options by marking six banks as preferred banks under My profile section.

*On completion of payment, the details of booking shall be displayed in user friendly manner.

*There are a number of additional features such as filters on ‘My Transactions’ where user can view booked tickets based on Journey Date, Booking Date, Upcoming Journey and completed journey

*User can perform multiple activities through booked history like cancellation , printing , request for SMS, selection of alternative train by exercising the option of ‘Vikalp’ and changing of boarding point if required. User help links have been provided across all pages of website.

*Technological innovations in the development of New User Interface have been deployed to facilitate seamless navigation in mobiles, desktops, laptops and tablets.

