IRCTC introduces new features on trial: Catering made optional; lesser charges if declining food

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2017 6:05 pm
irctc food, food on tracks, irctc catering, railway meals, irctc profit, mumbai news, india news However, on premier trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto, the travellers will not be able to seek catering services if they have refused it at the time of reservation.
The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday introduced new features to the passengers of the Indian Railways. The passengers, while reserving their seats shall now have the choice to opt for the catering facility. The cost of booking the seats shall be lesser if the customer chooses not to avail himself/herself of the catering services of IRCTC. This feature will be on trial for a period of six months.

Additionally, 100 kitchens managed by the Indian Railways will be handed over to IRCTC. Also, 20 new ‘modern kitchens’ will be opened to provide quality service to the customers of IRCTC.

In order to increase the customer feedback, IRCTC has decided to ask customers, the reason for opting out of its catering service. The customers shall be provided with options like ‘bad food quality’ and ‘high price’ to support their choice of refusing the food on board.

However, on premier trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto, the travellers will not be able to seek catering services if they have refused it at the time of reservation.

