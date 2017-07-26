IRCTC introduces new features on trial: Catering made optional; lesser charges if declining food

However, on premier trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto, the travellers will not be able to seek catering services if they have refused it at the time of reservation. However, on premier trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto, the travellers will not be able to seek catering services if they have refused it at the time of reservation.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday introduced new features to the passengers of the Indian Railways. The passengers, while reserving their seats shall now have the choice to opt for the catering facility. The cost of booking the seats shall be lesser if the customer chooses not to avail himself/herself of the catering services of IRCTC. This feature will be on trial for a period of six months.

100 kitchens owned by Railways to be handed over to IRCTC and 20 new modern kitchens to come up @IndianExpress — Avishek Dastidar (@avishekgd) July 26, 2017

Additionally, 100 kitchens managed by the Indian Railways will be handed over to IRCTC. Also, 20 new ‘modern kitchens’ will be opened to provide quality service to the customers of IRCTC.

In order to increase the customer feedback, IRCTC has decided to ask customers, the reason for opting out of its catering service. The customers shall be provided with options like ‘bad food quality’ and ‘high price’ to support their choice of refusing the food on board.

During booking IRCTC to ask you on website why you chose to opt out of food. Options like food is bad, price us high etc.. @IndianExpress — Avishek Dastidar (@avishekgd) July 26, 2017

Once you opt out of Rajdhani, Shatabdi food during booking, you won’t be allowed to change your option during journey @IndianExpress — Avishek Dastidar (@avishekgd) July 26, 2017

