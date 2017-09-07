IRCTC hotel scam: CBI summons Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav for questioning

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi have been summoned by the CBI RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi have been summoned by the CBI

The CBI on Thursday summoned RJD leader and former Railways minister Lalu Prasad as well as his son Tejashwi Prasad to appear before it for questioning. This, in relation to an alleged scam involving two hotel tenders awarded by the Railways in 2006, when Lalu was the minister.

According to initial reports, Lalu Prasad has been asked to appear before the agency on September 11, while Tejashwi has been asked to appear on on September 12.

In its FIR, the CBI alleges that in 2006-7, the RJD chief “rigged and manipulated the tender process” while leasing out two railway-run hotels, BNR Puri and BNR Ranchi, to a private firm, Sujata Hotels. In return, the CBI alleges, the directors of the Sujata Hotels transferred three acres of prime land in Patna to a suspected shell company, Delight Marketing Company Private Limited (DMPCL), which has links to Lalu’s family.

Lalu, however, has said, “whatever property my family has, it is very much in the public domain.” He described the cases as being the result of “the politics of vendetta being played by the BJP”.

More details are awaited.

