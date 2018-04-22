Railways: IRCTC cautions passengers against unauthorised food delivery services

IRCTC is in plans to launch a dedicated mobile app for ordering food in trains. (File) IRCTC is in plans to launch a dedicated mobile app for ordering food in trains. (File)

Warning passengers against unauthorised entities, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has said it is the only authorised agency to take and deliver orders through e-Catering in trains. “Attention Travellers: @IRCTCofficial is the only authorized agency to take & deliver order through e-Catering in Trains,” IRCTC said.

“IRCTC is the only authorised agency to take and deliver orders through e-catering in trains. Beware of unauthorized entities like: Travelkhana, Railyatri, Omitra, Yatrachef. Make sure to order food through Food on Track mobile app,” IRCTC posted on Twitter recently.

The corporation also announced that it will soon launch ‘Menu On Rail’ mobile app to allow passengers to order food on the go. They can also do the same through the website http://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in. Besides this, passengers can book food through SMS, by typing MEAL and sending it to 139. However, the availability of food through this app will vary according to the category of the train.

According to reports, the food ordered through the app will mainly be available for Mail, Express, Humsafar trains in the first category, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express trains in the second category, Gatiman Express train in the third category and Tejas Express train in the fourth category.

