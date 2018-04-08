Linking your Aadhaar to IRCTC account may earn you Rs 10,000 cash under Lucky Draw scheme

At present, the Indian Railways plies 22,000 trains between more than 7,000 railway stations. At present, the Indian Railways plies 22,000 trains between more than 7,000 railway stations.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a ‘Lucky Draw Scheme’ and is offering Rs 10,000 cash to the passengers who have linked their Aadhaar number with their registered IRCTC user ID. According to the Indian Railways, the offer was announced in December 2017 and is applicable until June 2018. Under the scheme, five users travelling during the offer period will be selected through a computerised lucky draw process. The winners will also get a refund of the full train fare in addition to the Rs 10,000 cash prize upon verification of basic details by IRCTC.

Who are eligible for the ‘Lucky Draw Scheme?’

Only those IRCTC users who have authenticated themselves with Aadhaar KYC (Know Your Customer) will be able to avail of the ‘Lucky Draw Scheme’. The profile name of the user should also match with one of the passengers’ names on the booked PNR and the journey must be commenced in the calendar month of the scheme. Employees of IRCTC and CRIS ( Centre for Railway Information Systems) cannot avail the befits of the offer.

Till when is the scheme valid?

The scheme was started on December 1, 2017, and is valid for six months i.e until June 1, 2018. The first draw was withdrawn in January 2018.

What happens if more than one PNR gets selected?

In case more than one PNR of the same user gets selected during the draw, only one of them will be considered eligible for the scheme in that calendar month. Hence, one user can get only one cash reward for that particular month. The same user will, however, can again try their luck the next month after booking a ticket with the pre-verified IRCTC id. Cancelled and TDR filled PNRs for non-travellers will not be eligible for the draw.

What is the cash prize?

Every month five computerized randomly picked lucky users will receive a cash prize of Rs. 10,000. Along with this, the passengers will also get the refund of full train fare of the selected ticket (PNR) after the verification process is completed by IRCTC.

How can you know the results?

The names of the winners will be displayed on IRCTC website in the first week of the following month after Indian Railways has completed the verification process. The winners will also be informed on their registered email ID as well as their mobile number.

