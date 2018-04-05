Iraq deaths: Delhi High Court denies probe into govt ‘lapses’

The court said the application by advocate Mehmood Pracha seeking a probe into the death of Indians has no connection with his pending plea, which has also challenged the validity of IB’s existence and establishment. The court said the application by advocate Mehmood Pracha seeking a probe into the death of Indians has no connection with his pending plea, which has also challenged the validity of IB’s existence and establishment.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refrained itself from ordering an investigation into alleged lapses on part of the government leading to the death of 39 Indians held captive by the Islamic State in Iraq.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher said the issue, raised by an advocate through an application in a pending petition, seeking to quash a Look-Out Circular (LOC) issued against him by the Intelligence Bureau in order to prevent his movement to Iraq for relief efforts, was entirely different and not connected to him in any manner.



“I am very frank. Let’s not expand the scope of your petition (pending since April 2015). I am not going to pass any such order. It’s better you withdraw it and file a fresh writ petition under the appropriate law,” the court said.

Pracha then sought the court’s permission to withdraw the same.

The counsel for the Centre, Manik Dogram opposed the application and said the issue was of public interest and it should be withdrawn from here.

Pracha has filed an application in the pending plea filed by him in April 2015 seeking to disband the IB. In November 2014, Pracha was part of a six-member delegation of Indian Muslim leaders and civil society activists to Iraq whose objective was to ensure the return of Indians held captive by the IS.

His application alleged that the Centre over the last four years had changed its stand on the captive Indians. It said the delegation would have been successful in convincing the Iraq government to use all means to secure the release of the Indians. He alleged that there was something fishy about the abduction from the beginning, which is the reason why the delegation was stopped on its way to Iraq and harassed. Pracha had also sought Rs 10 crore damages and a “public apology” from the government.

