Iranshah Udvada Utsav: Low turnout; locals miffed with ‘commercialisation of religion’

The Zoroastrian Atash Behram in Udvada. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar The Zoroastrian Atash Behram in Udvada. Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar

The second edition of the biennial Iranshah Udvada Utsav saw fewer people turn up compared to the first edition held in 2015. While nearly 3,000 Parsis from across the world turned up for the first edition two years ago, around 2,000 registered this time.

Meanwhile, locals of the town said that while the festival was an ideal way to gather more members of the Parsi community, it did not capture the essence of the religious place.

“The festival is a good way to bond but Iranshah is a sacred place. Dance and fun and frolic do not go with the sanctity of this place,” said a local from one of the priestly families who did not wish to be named.

Some locals have quietly stayed away from the Utsav for similar reasons.

“This festival is commercialisation of our religion. I have decided not to be a part of it,” said Dhunjishaw Dastoor, a septuagenarian from a priestly family.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App