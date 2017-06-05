Iranian JNU student files police complaint against 10 for manhandling him

He alleged that there were many complaints against the unruly behaviour of the student and requested the authorities to take appropriate action against him. He alleged that there were many complaints against the unruly behaviour of the student and requested the authorities to take appropriate action against him.

An Iranian studying in JNU today filed a police complaint against ten people for allegedly manhandling him while a ABVP member claimed that they were roughed up for celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in a cricket match. “Vinay, a resident of room number one of Damodar Hostel’s D Block, was bursting crackers in gallery. When the guard intervened, he started arguing,” the student claimed in a complaint to the hostel senior warden and chief proctor.

“While I was observing the situation, one of them pushed me and Vinay punched me on the nose. It was a group of 10 people at least, including Vinay and another person Saurabh Sharma,” the student, who wished to remain anonymous, alleged. “The whole group was drunk,” he added.

He alleged that there were many complaints against the unruly behaviour of the student and requested the authorities to take appropriate action against him. The Iranian national has filed a complaint with Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station, a senior police official said. ABVP member Saurabh Sharma, whose name was mentioned in the complaint, claimed that he was celebrating India’s victory against Pakistan in the cricket match yesterday when a few persons, some of whom maybe foreign nationals, not happy with the result, manhandled him.

