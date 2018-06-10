Irani no more a special invitee to NITI Aayog

The changes, made with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval, have come just 10 days ahead of the meeting of NITI Aayog’s governing council. Modi will chair the meeting on June 17. The changes, made with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval, have come just 10 days ahead of the meeting of NITI Aayog’s governing council. Modi will chair the meeting on June 17.

Less than a month after she was moved out of the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry, Smriti Irani is no longer a special invitee to the NITI Aayog. The Cabinet Secretariat notified the reconstitution of NITI Aayog on Thursday in which HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar has replaced Irani as special invitee and Minister of State (Planning) Rao Inderjit Singh has been added as ex-officio member.

The changes, made with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval, have come just 10 days ahead of the meeting of NITI Aayog's governing council. Modi will chair the meeting on June 17.

Irani was divested of the I&B portfolio on May 15. Her deputy minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was given independent charge of the ministry. Even though she was inducted to NITI Aayog when she was the HRD Minister,

Irani was retained as special invitee even after her transfer out of the ministry.

