Iran nuclear deal: US pullout won’t affect India-Iran ties, says Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj with Javad Zarif in Delhi Monday. (Express photo/Anil Sharma) Sushma Swaraj with Javad Zarif in Delhi Monday. (Express photo/Anil Sharma)

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday met her Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif to discuss bilateral relations following USA’s pull out from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or Iran nuclear deal.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said Zarif briefed Swaraj on the “discussions that Iran has undertaken with parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action following the US decision to withdraw from the Agreement”.

It said, Swaraj conveyed that “all parties to the agreement should engage constructively for peaceful resolution of issues that have arisen with respect to the agreement”.

Earlier, she said that US sanctions on Iran “will not affect Indo-Iranian relations, as India only acknowledges sanctions imposed by the UN, not by any country”.

India has been walking a diplomatic tightrope after the US government pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May.

Zarif called the visit to India “fruitful” in a tweet.

