Iran nuclear deal: Monitoring situation, says MEA

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo: Twitter/ANI/File) MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar (Photo: Twitter/ANI/File)

INDIA ON Thursday said it will take necessary measures to offset any adverse impact on its interests due to US President Donald Trump’s decision to dump the Iran nuclear deal. The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India was closely monitoring the situation arising out of Trump’s announcement to pull the US out of the Iran deal.

“We are closely monitoring the developments. We are assessing the implications which it might have on our interests,” he said, adding it was too early to analyse implications of the US decision on India.

“The government will take all necessary measures, which are required to safeguard our interests,” said the MEA spokesperson.

Asked whether the US sanctions will hit the Chabahar port project, Kumar said it was too early to analyse and come up with conclusions about implications of US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

Trump on Tuesday announced that the US was withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal signed by the Obama administration in 2015 under which Tehran had agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow in international inspectors in return for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.

Iran had struck the JCPoA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) deal with the US, the UK, Russia, China, France and Germany after years of negotiations.

