India calls for ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ to resolve Iran nuclear deal dispute

Weighing in on the United States’ decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, India on Wednesday called for diplomacy to resolve the dispute. “India has always maintained that Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy by respecting Iran’s right to peaceful uses of nuclear energy and international community’s strong interest in exclusively peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The MEA also stated that all parties should engage constructively to address and resolve issues that have arisen with respect to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the accord is formally known.

India has longstanding ties with Tehran, which is also one of its top oil suppliers.

Describing the agreement as “defective at its core”, US President Donald Trump announced that his country will be withdrawing from the landmark agreement, with America’s closest allies like France, Germany and the UK raising concerns over it while Iran’s foes Israel and Saudi Arabia welcoming the move.

The deal was negotiated and agreed to by Iran and the P5+1 (the US, UK, France, China, Russia, Germany) and the EU, granting Tehran sanctions relief and returning frozen assets in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme and international inspections.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said, “The US has announced that it doesn’t respect its commitments.” He added that the agreement could still survive if other negotiating partners defied Trump.

