Iqbal Kaskar, his gang members booked for extorting Rs 3 crore from builder

This comes two weeks after the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested Iqbal Kaskar for allegedly running an extortion racket since 2013. (Source: Express Photo) This comes two weeks after the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested Iqbal Kaskar for allegedly running an extortion racket since 2013. (Source: Express Photo)

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar and his gang members were on Tuesday booked in a fresh case of extorting Rs 3 crore from a prominent builder in north Mumbai by Thane police, PTI reported. This comes two weeks after the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested Kaskar for allegedly running an extortion racket since 2013.

This is the third extortion case registered against Kaskar and his gang members in a month.

“As per the fresh complaint from a a prominent builder in north Mumbai, Kaskar had threatened and extorted Rs 3 crore from him over a deal of a 38-acre land in the Gorai area,” a police official said.

The complainant alleged that Kaskar had collected the money from him in two instalments.

“We have registered a new complaint of extortion under sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), IPC against Kaskar and his gang at the Thane Nagar police station,” a senior police official of the Thane crime branch said.

On September 18, Kaskar was held along with accomplices Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayyed, for extorting four flats and Rs 30 lakh from a builder in Maharashtra. The police had alleged that Kaskar and his associates had also been threatening the builder.

In connection to this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on September 26 registered a money laundering case against Kaskar. He was taken into custody from his sister Haseena Parkar’s house in Nagpada area of central Mumbai by a team led by encounter specialist and the AEC’s senior police inspector Pradeep Sharma on September 18.

They had also been booked following another complaint of extortion lodged by a Thane-based jeweller. On October 1, Kaskar along with two other accused were sent to judicial custody till October 13 in the same case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd