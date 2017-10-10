Iqbal Kaskar extortion case: Thane corporator acted as intermediary, delivered extortion amount, says Police

Iqbal Kaskar was arrested earlier this week. (Source: Express Photo) Iqbal Kaskar was arrested earlier this week. (Source: Express Photo)

The Thane police’s investigation into the role of two Thane-based corporators, whose names had cropped up in the extortion case involving Iqbal Kaskar, has revealed that one of them is alleged to have acted as an intermediary between the victim and Kaskar’s men. The corporator, who had been booked by Thane police in connection with another case in the past, had “confirmed to the builder that Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayyed were seeking money on behalf of Kaskar”. The police said the same corporator had delivered extortion amount worth Rs 30 lakh on behalf of the builder to Kaskar.

An officer linked to the probe said during the course of interrogation, it came to light that when the two arrested accused, Mumtaz Shaikh and Israr Sayyed, first asked the builder to pay extortion money, the builder informed his business partner. The partner, who is developing a plot in partnership with the corporator, informed the latter about it. “The corporator “through his contacts” got a confirmation that the duo were indeed seeking money on behalf of Kaskar,” the officer said.

There have been instances in the past when the accused, not linked to any gang, would claim to belong to well-known gangs to scare people. Later, the builder decided to make a payment but both he and his partner were scared to deliver the Rs 30 lakh. “We have found that it was the corporator who collected the money from the complainant and paid it to the accused in six installments of Rs 5 lakh each. We have to find out how the money was paid and if any hawala channel was used,” an officer linked to the probe said.

He added that the investigation is on and once they get evidence of direct involvement of anyone, they will be named as accused. The Thane police had in the past said that the two corporators, whose names had come up during investigation, had last year gone to Kaskar’s residence in south Mumbai for a feast. So far, four persons, including Kaskar, Shaikh, Sayyed and one Pankaj Bangar, have been arrested in connection with the first case in which the builder had alleged that the accused had taken four houses and Rs 30 lakh from the accused.

As per the complaint of the Thane-based builder, Kaskar, through his aides, had asked him to give four flats and Rs 30 lakh as extortion money to the builder if he wanted to be safe. Scared, the builder agreed to

the demands.

After the Thane police convinced the builder to give a statement, an FIR was registered, following which, Thane police arrested Kaskar from his residence on September 18. Soon after the complaint, two more complainants came forward to give a complaint against Kaskar and two FIRs were registered.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App