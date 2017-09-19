Iqbal Kaskar arrested, Dawood Ibrahim a fugitive: Here’s a look at underworld don’s family

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar is one of the most wanted criminals of India and is accused of masterminding the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. Several of his siblings have handled his gangland activities in India and abroad over the years.

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, one of India’s most wanted criminals, has evaded authorities for several decades now. Dawood runs one of the biggest crime syndicates in the world with business interests spread across at least three continents – Asia, Europe, and Africa. On Monday, Dawood’s younger brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by Thane Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell over a case of extortion indicating that Dawood’s family may still be operating criminal activities in Mumbai.

Dawood’s case is made more intriguing by the fact that a large number of his family have collaborated in his activities.

Here’s a look at the notorious Kaskar family of Sheikh Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar.

Parents — Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Kaskar and Amina Ibrahim Kaskar

Siblings (11) – Shabir Ahmed, Sheikh Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, Saeeda Kaskar, Noora-ul-Haq, Haseena Ibrahim Parkar, Dawood Iqbal Kaskar, Anees Ahmad, Farzana Tungekar, Mustaqeem Ibrahim, Mohammad Humayoon and Zaitoon

Shabir Ahmed – the eldest son of Ibrahim Kaskar. He was killed by Pathan gang on February 12, 1981.

Sheikh Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar – started out with the Haji Mastan gang but quickly rose in the Mumbai underworld. After Mastan moved to politics, he took over the gang growing even bigger in stature. Dawood runs one of the largest crime syndicates in the world and is accused of financing and conspiracy in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and other terror activities.

He is married to Mahjabeen Sheikh. Dawood has three daughters–Mahrukh Ibrahim, Mehreen Ibrahim and Maria Ibrahim, and a son named Moin. Mahrukh Ibrahim is married to Junaid–son of famous Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad.

Saheeda – Not much is known about Saeeda apart from the fact that she succumbed to a natural death.

Noora-ul-Haq – fled Mumbai and left for the Middle East in 1989, around the time Dawood’s family was fleeing Mumbai. Noora never returned to India and died in May 2009 of organ failure.

Haseena Parkar – took over Dawood’s crime syndicate in Mumbai after her siblings fled the country. Her husband was killed by Dawood’s rival Arun Gawli’s gang in 1991 that later led to the infamous JJ Hospital shootout. She died in 2014 of a heart attack at 55. A Bollywood biopic is set to be released based on her life.

Iqbal Kaskar – runs a real estate business and has been arrested multiple times for extortion. He fled to the Middle East from Mumbai in 1986 but was deported in 2003. He was booked in 2015 and again in 2017 for extortion.

Anees Ahmad – One of the accused in the 1993 blasts case who is yet to face trial. Anees handled several of Dawood’s business interests. He is also known to be behind threats given to film personalities at the height of Dawood’s association with the film industry.

Farzana Tungekar – is married to businessman Shoaib Ahmed and lives in the western suburban areas of Mumbai but keeps away from the public eye and maintains a low profile.

Mohammed Humayoon Ibrahim – youngest of the siblings died in 2016 in Karachi of lung cancer at age 40.

Mustaqeem Ibrahim: It was last known that Dawood’s brother was living in Karachi.

Zaitoon — Dawood’s sister Zaitoon is married and lives abroad. She is known to shift between London and Dubai.