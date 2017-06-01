IPS officers will soon have to take up specialisation

INDIAN POLICE Service (IPS) officers may soon have to specialise in at least one domain like counter-insurgency, terror funding or cyber crime to get promoted to senior ranks. The government is mulling to start undergraduate courses on criminology and law enforcement in select universities so that those willing to join police forces can pursue the subjects.

“As per the proposal, IPS officers will have to take up a specialisation in order to be promoted to the ranks of deputy inspector general, inspector general or additional director general (ADG),” a home ministry official said. The subjects in which the IPS officers can specialise include anti-corruption and vigilance, police research and development, criminal investigation, intelligence, cyber crime, counter-insurgency and anti-terrorism.

