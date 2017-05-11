IPS officers to lose promotion for failure to file property return: MHA

IPS officers who do not disclose their immovable property details will be denied promotion and other service benefits with the Home Ministry asking all state governments to seek explanation from each of them. In a recent communication, the ministry has asked chief secretaries, directors general of state police and chiefs of central police organisations to seek explanation from the officers belonging to the Indian Police Service, who have not yet filed the immovable property return for 2016. The last date for online filing immovable property return for 2016 was January 31, 2017.

The government has directed the IPS officers to submit their IPR immediately as non-filing will invite denial of vigilance clearance which ultimately will put to a halt to promotion. A home ministry official said around 15 per cent of the existing strength of 3,894 IPS officers has not filed their IPR so far. The total sanctioned strength of the IPS is 4,802. The ministry is the cadre-controlling authority of the IPS.

As per the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, every member of the service shall submit IPR in a prescribed form by January 31 of every year in respect of the previous year ending December 31. The Department of Personnel and Training issued guidelines on October 29, 2007 on grant of vigilance clearance to the all-India service officers. This was subsequently amended on September 7, 2011, where it was clarified that vigilance clearance will be denied to an officer for failure to furnish IPR of the previous year latest by January 31 of the following year.

