IPS officer’s wife commits suicide in Hyderabad

The wife of a senior IPS officer posted in Hyderabad on Friday allegedly committed suicide, apparently fed up with a prolonged illness. Usha Rani (52), wife of additional commissioner of police M Shiva Prasad, hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house in Begumpet area in Hyderabad at around 4 pm, police said.

A senior police official told reporters that she was suffering from cancer for the last eleven years, which apparently led her to take the extreme step. Further probe is on.

