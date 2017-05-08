Gorakhpur IPS officer, who got into argument with BJP MLA, expresses gratitude to supporters

IPS Offcer Charu Nigam. (ANI) IPS Offcer Charu Nigam. (ANI)

The IPS officer who got into an argument with a Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA in Gorakhpur, took to social media on Monday to thank those who came out in her support. In a Facebook post, Circle Officer Charu Nigam, who was seen teary-eyed in a video that went viral, said her tears should not be considered as her weakness. She also said that her training has taught her not to be weak.

In her post, Nigam went on to thank the media for portraying the incident in a positive light. “Media has taken this stand because every one of them saw both the incidents and this shows the positivity of media in Gorakhpur. I am thankful to them to have shown the truth with least manipulation,” Nigam said.

She also said that media supported her because she did not do anything wrong. “I believe that good gets good and that’s why I have got the support of the media,” Nigam wrote. Addressing those concerned about her, Nigam asked everyone to stay calm. “Please stay calm! I am fine and slightly hurt. Nothing to be agitated or worried about,” she wrote in her post.

According to the police, the argument broke out after local BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal found Nigam had evicted some people who were protesting against a liquor shop in the area. The MLA questioned the IPS officer about her actions and told her that there were orders by the state government that shops will not function in densely populated residential areas. Amid the exchange of words, Nigam took out a handkerchief and wiped her tears. She later accused the MLA of misbehaving and insulting her. “The MLA misbehaved with me and refused to acknowledge in full public view that he is speaking to a lady police officer,” she said.

In a statement after the incident, Nigam explained the reasons behind her actions, “I did not weep, as it is not ingrained in my personality. However, I got emotional when my senior officer supported me.” She also clarified that she removed the protesters as they were obstructing traffic.

