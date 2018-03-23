IPS officer V V Lakshminarayana seeks Voluntary Retirement Service, cites personal reasons

V V Lakshminarayana V V Lakshminarayana

Senior IPS officer V V Lakshminarayana applied for Voluntary Retirement Service (VRS) on Thursday and asked the state Home department to relieve him at the earliest. Lakshminarayana, who is serving as the Additional Director General of Police, Planning and Coordination, has cited “personal and family commitments” as the reason behind seeking VRS. However, sources close to the officer claimed the high-profile officer, who was at the helm of the Satyam scam probe, wants to work in the field of rural development and would move to his native state, Andhra Pradesh, soon.

When contacted, Lakshminarayana confirmed seeking VRS. “I met the Director General of Police (DGP) and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home on Thursday and have submitted my application to seek VRS. I have even asked them to consider my request of waiving of the notice period (3-months) and relieve me at the earliest,” Lakshminarayana told The Indian Express.

When asked for the reason behind seeking VRS, Lakshminarayana said, “There are certain personal and family commitments I want to meet and therefore I have opted for VRS,” he added. When quizzed if he would be joining any political party and has aspiration to contest in the 2019 elections, the officer didn’t comment and said, “Let’s wait and watch.”

“The officer has adopted a village in Mehbubnagar district of Telangana state and is keen on developing it. During his meeting with senior officials, he has expressed his desire to work for rural development while seeking VRS,” said a senior official from the state Home Department who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Sources added the officer’s request would soon be processed by the Home Department. “The civil services rules mandates VRS cannot be accepted if the person has not completed 30 years of service or is below 50 years of age. In Lakshminarayana’s case he meets the latter condition and therefore the government doesn’t have the option to refuse his request,” said an official from the Home Department. “Senior officials asked him if he wants to have a rethink but since he is committed to the cause that is close to his heart, he has went ahead with submitting his application. Losing a seasoned officer like him is a huge lost for the department,” the official added.

A 1990-batch IPS officer, Lakshminarayana was repatriated to Maharashtra cadre in 2013. He served as Joint Commissioner of Police with Thane Police before being promoted as the ADGP and moving to the DG office in South Mumbai. Known for his impassionate speeches and upright image, Lakshminarayana promotion as ADGP saw many locals from Thane protesting demanding the transfer of the officer to be revoked.

During his tenure as the ADGP (Planning and Coordination) the Maharashtra Police made massive procurements as a part of the police modernisation exercise. This includes bullet proof jackets, full body protectors, shields and morchas, endoscopes, thermal imaging reflex sights, assault rifles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to list of a few.

Other than helmets and jackets, the state police has recently floated a tender calling for bids for bomb suits which was supervised by Lakshminarayana.

These hi-tech weapons would be used by the specialised units like the Quick Response Teams (QRT), Force One and the C-60 commandos in the naxal affected areas of Maharashtra. Both QRT and the Force One were created in the aftermath of the 26/11 attack to act as the first responders to any terror threat.

