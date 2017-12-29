IPS officer ‘resigns’ days after her transfer

Ghosh was transferred just after December 24, when the result of the Sabang Assembly seat (falling in West Midnapore) bypoll was declared. (Representational image/Files/Express) Ghosh was transferred just after December 24, when the result of the Sabang Assembly seat (falling in West Midnapore) bypoll was declared. (Representational image/Files/Express)

IPS officer Bharti Ghosh, who was recently shunted as the West Midnapore SP and posted as the commandant of the state armed police’s third battalion, on Thursday allegedly submitted her resignation to DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha.

Known for her proximity to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, Ghosh had been the West Midnapore SP for around five years before she was shifted to the less-consequential post in Barrackpore. Ghosh was transferred just after December 24, when the result of the Sabang Assembly seat (falling in West Midnapore) bypoll was declared.

Though Trinamool leader Manas Bhunia’s (formerly with Congress) wife Gita Bhunia won the seat, the BJP vote share increased from 2.6 per cent in 2016 to 18 per cent this year.

Sources said this did not go well with local leaders, with the bypoll being a prestige fight between Manas Bhunia and Mukul Roy, who had recently quit the Trinamool Congress in order to join BJP. A senior administrative official, meanwhile, claimed that Ghosh’s transfer was a case of “routine reshuffle”.

