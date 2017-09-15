IPS officer removed from service

Lingala Vijaya Prasad, a 1997-batch IPS officer posted in Mizoram, has been removed from service due to “unsatisfactory” service records, according to Home Ministry officials. The performance of the DIG-rank officer was reviewed after completion of 15 years of service in the IPS and he was found to be unfit to continue. As per rules,

As per rules, performance review of an all-India service officer is conducted twice — first after the completion of 15 years of qualifying service, and after 25 years. The order to remove Prasad was issued by the Home Ministry on Wednesday.

