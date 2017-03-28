IPS officer removed for failure to clear physical test: Govt

MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB) MoS for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB)

One IPS officer was discharged for failure to clear physical test while two others were removed from the job due to poor performance, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said IPS probationers are required to clear the mandated physical fitness tests conducted by the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Most of the IPS officers clear the mandated physical tests. However, in the last six years – from 2010 batch to 2015 batch – two candidates passed the physical test in re-examinations and special examinations, he said.

Only one IPS probationer has failed to clear the mandated physical test in all admissible attempts and he was discharged from the IPS following the stipulated rules, the minister said replying to a written question.

He said in order to maintain high standards of performance of IPS and to streamline the service, the periodic review of service records of officers for assessing their suitability for their continuation in the service is undertaken.

“The objective of the review is to weed out officers who have outlived their utility and have become inefficient or ineffective in order to maintain a high standard of efficiency and initiative,” he said.

Rijiju said the Home Ministry, in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-rule 3 of Rule 16 of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules 1958 has, in public interest, prematurely retired two IPS officers in an order issued on January 5.

