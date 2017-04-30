IPS officer reinstatement: ‘Decision after examining Supreme Court order’

Seizing on the issue, the Congress-led UDF and BJP alleged that government was deliberately trying to delay appointment of Senkumar, who is due to retire in June. (Representational Image) Seizing on the issue, the Congress-led UDF and BJP alleged that government was deliberately trying to delay appointment of Senkumar, who is due to retire in June. (Representational Image)

The Kerala government on Sunday said it would take a decision on the Supreme Court order to reinstate senior IPS officer T P Senkumar as DGP (Law and Order) after examining the judgement.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the statement a day after Senkumar moved the apex court, seeking a direction to the state to implement its order.

The Supreme Court had on April 24 ordered reinstatement of Senkumar, saying he was transferred by the ruling LDF government “unfairly” and “arbitrarily.”

“We had already explained the government’s position. The Supreme Court judgement is the final order as per the law of the country. There is no issue connected with that judgement. But a decision will be taken only after examining all the matters,” said Vijayan.

On the delay in implementing the order, the chief minister quipped, “There is no issue with the government. The problem was only for those who thought the order will be implemented the day after the judgement was delivered.”

The order to reinstate Senkumar as DGP has been seen as a setback to the CPI-M led LDF government.

The relations between the senior IPS officer and the CPI (M) have not been good enough.

Seizing on the issue, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP had alleged that the government was deliberately trying to delay the appointment of Senkumar, who is due to retire in June.

BJP state president Kummanom Rajasekharan said the present DGP Loknath Behra ceased to be the DGP from the day the apex court order came.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in the assembly too had stated that the delay in reinstatement by citing technical reasons was a challenge to the judicial system of the country.

