IPS officer, probationer axed for ‘unauthorised’ leave

An IPS probationer and IPS officer were terminated by the Union Home Ministry following their ‘unauthorised leave’ from work. The move, according to officials, comes following government’s performance review of bureaucrats in order to check “dead wood”.

IPS probationer Abhishek Kumar Singh is from the Gujarat cadre, while MHA issued orders of ‘deemed resignation’ to 1996-batch Kerala cadre IPS Rajan Singh, said officials. A probationer from 2011 batch, Abhishek was posted in Junagarh in 2014 from where he left without any official leave. Officials said a police team was sent to Bihar to trace Singh but failed to convince him to return to duty.

The Home Ministry, while issuing the order, said Singh did not undergo mandatory district practical training conducted by National Police Academy. As per rules, an IPS probationer, is required to complete training in two years but in special cases, the same can be relaxed up to four years.

This is the fourth case of an IPS probationer being sacked. Earlier, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had removed three IPS probationers. Two were later reinstated by the Home Minister on “compassionate grounds”.

Government sources said the Kerala cadre IPS officer has been absent from duty for long and informed the ministry that he had no intention of joining back. While quoting reports, the MHA official said Singh, who served at different positions in Kerala, is running an education portal. His case of ‘deemed resignation’ was pending for the past two years, they added.

As per All India Service Rule 7(2)(a), if you are missing from service for more than a year, it is considered a deemed resignation. “Rajan’s deemed resignation was accepted when the state government pointed it out to the MHA,” said an official, adding that the government has initiated the process to identify officers who have been absent for long and have no intention to join back.

The MHA’s decision comes weeks after two senior IPS officers — Mayank Sheel Chohan, a 1998-batch UT cadre officer, and Raj Kumar Dewangan, a-1992 batch Chhattisgarh cadre officer — were sacked by the government after they were found “not fit” to continue in the service due to their “non-performance”.

In February this year, the Home Ministry terminated the services of two senior women IPS officers who were facing inquiry for “unauthorised leave” for a long period. One of them was wanted in a fake encounter case.

Jyoti S Belur, a 1993-batch officer of the Uttarakhand cadre and Maria Lou Fernandes, a 1991-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre were removed from service by terming their unauthorised absence as “deemed resigned”.

Belur (48), an IPS from Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been absent since 2005. She is currently believed to be based in the UK. Belur’s name figured in an alleged fake encounter case which took place in Bhojpur, near Ghaziabad, in 1996 where four persons were killed.

Another IPS officer, Fernandes (50) had opposed action against her by pleading with the government that she is pursuing a PhD in the US and hence be allowed to be absent from work. However, the MHA accepted her deemed resignation. She has been absent since 2005 when she had served as DCP, Zone-VII, in Mumbai Police, said officials.

