IPS officer in Madhya Pradesh seeks change in quotas to help needy

An IPS officer in Madhya Pradesh bared his heart in public saying he was stunned when a reserved category candidate from a privileged background got IAS while he had to settle for IPS though he was 456 ranks ahead.

While calling for redefining creamy layer, Ratlam superintendent of police Amit Singh said on Sunday that both parents of the particular candidate are IAS and the candidate himself passed out from a prestigious institute (IIM, Ahmedabad). Singh got 144th rank while the candidate got 600th rank.

The 2009 batch IPS officer told The Indian Express that he was not against reservation but against those families whose members continue to benefit from it.

“Someone should come forward and give up the facility to enable those who actually deserve to get it. It should be extended to those who still need it to come to the mainstream, not those who are already there,’’ he said. The 38-year-old officer admitted that a senior officer from Bhopal sought his oral explanation. “If I am asked to explain in writing I will do so,’’ the officer said.

At the function, he also said that those people who were taking benefit of reservation in admissions and jobs should be marked.

The IPS officer’s comments have come in the wake of a serving general category IAS officer’s decision to back an organisation that is against reservation in promotion.

IAS officer Rajiv Sharma became a member of Samanya Picchda Evam Alpasankhyak Adhikari Karmachari Sangh on Sunday.

The 2004 batch officer said he is personally not a victim of reservation in promotion because it does not extend to all-India services but there are many in Madhya Pradesh who have complained of being forced to work under people who were junior to them.

“There are many government policies that we implement. My only disagreement is on this issue,’’ he said when asked if his position contradicts the government’s stand on reservation in promotion. After the MP High Court ruled against the policy of reservation in promotion, the state government has moved the Supreme Court where the matter is pending for months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App