IPS officer caught cheating: Wife, aide held for dictating answers

A day after probationary IPS officer Safeer Karim was arrested for reportedly cheating during the civil services (mains) examination at Chennai, his wife Joicy Joy was taken into custody from Hyderabad on Tuesday for allegedly dictating answers to her husband during the exam.

According to official sources, P Rambabu, director of La Excellence, a Hyderabad-based coaching centre for civil services exams founded by Karim with branches in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Calicut, Bhopal and Hyderabad, was also taken into custody. Rambabu allegedly helped Joicy dictate the answers by referring to books and Internet after Karim allegedly sent them pictures of the question paper with the help of gadgets he took to the exam hall. Sources from the task force of Hyderabad Police which arrested Joicy said they are probing if she helped Karim in the previous five exams.

According to a top police officer probing the case in Chennai, Karim used three electronic gadgets in the exam hall on Monday, including a spy cam (button camera) attached to his shirt, a mini cellphone and a micro bluetooth device that looks like a hearing aid.

“The button camera was connected via bluetooth to the cellphone that was configured to send the pictures to aparticular cellphone number. The bluetooth earphone that looked like a hearing aid had a switch. Karim used it to hear the answers dictated by his wife,” said the officer.

According to the officer, Karim was being watched after an invigilator informed the chief invigilator on Saturday about his allegedly suspicious actions during the earlier exams. “The Chief Invigilator had informed intelligence officials as Karim is an IPS officer. Karim was being watched after that. Besides the seized gadgets, official record of the incident by the invigilator at the exam hall and Call Detail Records are going to be crucial evidence in the case,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, officials from the Union Home Ministry said Karim could be dismissed from service if he fails to explain his conduct. The Home Ministry, which is the cadre controlling authority of the IPS, has also sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government in this regard. Such a person is not fit to be in a service like IPS and action such as dismissal from the service may be initiated once a report from the state government is received, a home ministry official said. However, he added, Karim will be given an opportunity to explain his conduct.

