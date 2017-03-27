IPS officer awarded for contribution to combat crime

The National Law Day Award-2016 was presented to senior IPS officer Manish Shankar Sharma for his contribution to combat crime including in the field of counter-terrorism strategies and tactics.

The award was presented by former President Pratibha Patil and the Chief Justice of Sri Lanka Justice Priyasath Dep at a function in Mumbai on March 25, an official said on Monday.

It was handed over to him at “International Conference of Jurists” on international terrorism jointly organised by The International Council of Jurists, London, All India Bar Association and Indian Council of Jurists, said the official.

