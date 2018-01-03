IPS officer Abhay takes charge as new Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau

IPS officer Abhay has taken charge as the new chief of the of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), officials today said. The 1986-batch police officer of Odisha cadre took charge as the Director General (DG) at the NCB headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, they said.

Abhay, who goes by a single name, was till now working in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as Additional DG (Training). He has had a seven-year stint with the CBI in the past apart from heading the crime branch and special branch of the Odisha Police.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister, had recently approved his appointment to the post till November 18, 2019, which is his scheduled stint in central deputation.

The post of the NCB DG was lying vacant since April last year when the incumbent R R Bhatnagar was appointed as the CRPF DG.

Special Secretary in the home ministry Rina Mitra was handling the additional charge of NCB DG since then. The NCB, under the command of the Union Home Ministry, is the apex coordinating and enforcement agency in the country against drug crimes and for countering drugs abuse.

