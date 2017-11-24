IPS fraternity divided; Devendra Fadnavis asks police to consider Lalita Salve’s plea

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

EVEN AS Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the state police chief to consider the request of Beed constable Lalita Salve who wants to undergo a sex change surgery and thereafter be treated as a “male constable”, the director general of police’s office may seek opinion of the law and judiciary department before deciding on the application. Sources said allowing Salve to continue with the job after the sex reassignment surgery would be in violation of the selection rules, which only the state government has the power to amend. Also, to treat it as a “special case” would require a government order.

Explaining the reason behind seeking the legal intervention, a source from the DGP office, who did not wish to be named, said including Salve after the sex reassignment surgery would be in violation of the criteria laid down for selection of male candidates. “The first technical ground that a male candidate requires to fulfill is the height of 165 metres. Salve fails this requirement as her height is 160 metres (which is the requirement for female candidates). However, with the CM requesting the DGP to make a special consideration, we have to go back to the state government and its law and judiciary department to seek an opinion on the case. The state government sets the rules for the selection of male and female constables. Therefore, the government has to direct if the selection rules should be amended or whether this should be treated as a one-off case,” explained the official.

“Also, with Salve seeking HC intervention and not availing the options of meeting with the DGP during his orderly meets (where the DGP meets constables in person to hear their complaints or requests) and discussing the issue with him or the legal remedy of approaching the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), the decision would now likely to be as per the directive of the HC,” said the official.

“There are two types of reservations — horizontal and vertical. While vertical reservation entails those based on caste, religion, horizontal reservation includes 30.33 per cent reservation for women. Salve was selected under the horizontal reservation. Once she undergoes the surgery, that reservation ceases. While we’ve permitted her medical leave, her request that she should be treated as a ‘male’ after her surgery, and all the entries in the official record should be ‘maintained/edited accordingly within two weeks’ time’ was rejected as it is in violation of the selection rule,” said a senior official from the DGP office.

Meanwhile, after Salve’s application in the Bombay High Court on Thursday, the DGP office has now sought details from the Beed SP on the medical ground under which Salve was selected in 2010. “The medical test does not include a test to determine the gender of the applicant. We have, however, sought her medical details to find out her other criteria like the height during selection,” added the official.

Salve’s application has left the IPS fraternity divided. A few officers feel it’s time the selection rules were amended. “The selection rules haven’t been amended for decades. It does not mention the third gender or what should be done with an application like that made by Salve. In 21st century, sexual orientation of a person should not be the criterion to determine his/her professional acumen. It is about time the rules are amended and these issues are looked at the policy level and not at an individual level,” said officer who did not wish to be named.

However, there are some who are sceptical this might open a pandora’s box. “At the time of undertaking the test, a person might claim that he is a ‘female’ as the selection criteria for females are lenient, and later, after selection, file an application asking to be accommodated as a male policeman. Allowing her application of being treated as a male is denying the right of life and justice to another female who was rejected because of Salve’s selection in the force around seven years ago. What about her fundamental and human rights,” asked another officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App