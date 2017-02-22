IPL betting: Former Ahmedabad ED official among 4 held

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former Enforcement Directorate (ED) Joint Director (Ahmedabad) J P Singh for allegedly taking bribes from the accused in Surat hawala and Indian Premier League betting racket cases. Singh was arrested along with Sanjay Kumar, ED assistant director currently posted in Madurai, who was his deputy when he headed the agency in Ahmedabad, Chandresh Patel and Bimal Agarwal.

CBI spokesman R K Gaur said that Singh and Kumar were arrested Tuesday and were likely to be produced before a special Ahmedabad court on Wednesday on transfer warrant. Agarwal is an alleged bookie, who worked as Singh’s “conduit” for collecting bribes.

The two officers, who had chargesheeted 10 accused involved in the betting racket, are alleged to have “collected huge amount of money” from the accused. Officials alleged that Singh and Agarwal were in touch when the alleged bribes were negotiated. Three bookies — Sonu Jalan, J K Arora and Jayesh Thakkar — arrested earlier in the case are out on bail.

Singh was instrumental in busting the hawala racket and played a key role in filing chargesheet against 89 people, including several diamond traders, in the case involving in transactions of around Rs 10,000 crore, according to documents submitted before the Gujarat High Court.

Several alleged bookies and traders facing charges had accused Singh of bribery, torture and harassment while the cases were hitting headlines. The Indian Express had in September 2015 reported that these allegations had been taken up with the Prime Minister’s Office and resulted in an Intelligence Bureau (IB) investigation. Sources said that the IB filed a damning report against Singh. This prompted the ED to register a complaint against Singh with the CBI. Singh was in September 2015 booked for criminal conspiracy and under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. “J P Singh has taken huge amount of bribe as quid pro quo for acts of omission and commission during investigations of Surat hawala case and IPL cricket betting cases,’’ a CBI official said.

“Some persons, as alleged conduits, have collected bribes from various bookies/punters on behalf and in the name of J P Singh and Sanjay Kumar… Chandresh Patel, Jayesh Thakkar, Bimal Agarwal, Sonu Jalan and others have acted as conduits and collected money from bookies/punters, whose name already came up in ED investigation,’’ a document submitted before the special CBI court last year said. “They identified the targets and collected money from bookies and punters in the name of protection from ED.”

The CBI alleged that Agarwal had attempted to extort money from alleged Delhi bookie Mukesh Sharma. It added that Sharma’s house was raided when the demand was not met. The CBI’s investigation revealed that Singh and Agarwal exchanged 10 calls during the raid.