iPhone theft: Lovely Professional University students ransack campus, clash with police

Police deployed in front of LPU after clash between students and police on Sunday night. (Source: Express photo) Police deployed in front of LPU after clash between students and police on Sunday night. (Source: Express photo)

Around seven students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) were injured on Sunday after being run over by a car during a protest against the detention of a student who is accused of stealing an iPhone 7.

Hundreds of students blocked the NH-1 and brought vehicular movement to a halt by throwing flower pots, bricks and stones. Traffic on the Jalandhar-Phagwara stretch on NH-1 remained suspended for an hour during midnight.

Students blocked entry into hostel rooms and clashed with police. They also ransacked the campus and blocked National Highway-1. The students were protesting against police action against a student who is involved in a theft case.

During the protest, seven students were injured after being hit by a speeding car. The injured students were sent for treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar and all are reportedly out of danger. Two persons, identified as Shenshah Singh from Rawalpindi and Pankaj from Kapurthala, were booked under section 307 and 34 of the IPC for injuring the students. A few irate students also set the car on fire which was brought under control by the police. SSP Kapurthala Sandeep Sharma also reached the spot to defuse the tension.

An injured student of LPU receiving treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar on Monday. (Source: Express photo) An injured student of LPU receiving treatment at a private hospital in Jalandhar on Monday. (Source: Express photo)

According to police, LPU student PS Sanjiv had filed a complaint claiming his iPhone 7 was stolen by another student. He also said he had received ransom calls from Jalandhar, asking him to pay Rs 35,000 if he wants his phone back.

“Last night the accused called complaint with the money near to Bus stand and then to Railway station at Jalandhar Cantt, and asked him to keep the money at said place which he did and then the accused reached there to grab the money but police was already present around and nabbed him ,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Onkar Singh Brar of Police division-7.

The caller turned out to be a student of LPU, but an FIR will be registered only after properly verifying the suspect’s identity, the SHO said.

Investigating Officer Assistant Sub Inspector Gurdeep Singh of Phagwara Sadar Police station told The Indian Express that students clashed with police when they went to the hostel room of the accused to recover the phone.

“The police tracked down the accused at the Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station, near Rama Mandi. Later, the police brought that accused–student from Cantt Railway Station to LPU Hostel to recover the phone”, the statement read.

A car set on fire by protesting students of LPU near Jalandhar on Monday. (Source: Express photo) A car set on fire by protesting students of LPU near Jalandhar on Monday. (Source: Express photo)

When police entered the hostel, a few friends of the accused student began agitating and came out of the campus on NH-1 at midnight.

Meanwhile, LPU authorities issued a statement saying the incident was a fallout of a student accusing another of stealing his mobile. They claimed that after discussions with the police, all students returned to the hostel and the environment at the campus was back to normal.

Earlier also in 2011 LPU students indulged in blocking highway following the death of an Indian student by some foreign students.

