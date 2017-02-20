Court reduces jail term of youth who stole cop’s mobile

A court at New Delhi has reduced the jail term of a youth, guilty of stealing an Apple iPhone of a Delhi Police constable, saying the company of other inmates may affect his psychology. Special Judge Bhupesh Kumar modified the jail term of the 20-year-old youth to the period already undergone by him behind bars for the offence of theft under section 379 of IPC.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“The appellant (convict) is in custody since July 17, 2015 for committing the theft of a mobile phone. As per record, the appellant was 19 years old at the time of his arrest. Considering his age, it is found that the company of other jail mates may affect the psychology of the appellant and he may become a hardcore criminal and the chances of reforming the appellant may fade away,” the judge said.

The sessions judge upheld the judgement of the magisterial court convicting the youth, a south Delhi resident, but modified the sentence order of December 2015 by which he was awarded three year jail term, saying the period already undergone by him was “sufficient to meet the ends of justice”.

“…it is found that the sentence the appellant has already undergone since July 17, 2015 has been found to be more than sufficient to meet the ends of justice for the offence committed… The impugned order on sentence is modified…to undergo the period of conviction he has already undergone,” the judge said.

According to the prosecution, a complaint was filed by Delhi Police Constable Dinesh Singh on July 17, 2015, alleging that when he was travelling by a bus from Saket Metro station to Khanpur area, the youth stole his Apple iPhone 4S from his pocket and handed it over to another boy who immediately deboarded the bus and ran away.

However, when the youth tried to run away, the gate of the bus closed and he was apprehended, it said, adding that an FIR was lodged and he was taken into custody.

In December 2015, the magisterial court convicted him and sentenced him to jail.

Challenging the order, the youth filed an appeal before the sessions court submitting that he was a young student when he committed the crime and may be granted opportunity to reform himself to become a good citizen.