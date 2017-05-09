IOCL recruitment challenged in Gujarat HC citing 85 per cent reservation for locals in jobs

Gujarat High Court (File photo) Gujarat High Court (File photo)

A recruitment process conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to hire 116 employees has been challenged in the Gujarat High Court, citing a state government regulation that mandates private industries and PSUs to reserve 85 per cent jobs for local youths. The Gujarat government has supported the litigation, stating that the regulation “undisputedly” applies to IOCL, a Union government owned PSU. So far, the Union government has not been impleaded as a party to the petition.

Opposing the plea, IOCL argued that the petitioners did not challenge the recruitment process at any point till they realised that they were selected.

Chief human resource manager of IOCL Piyali Chakraborty in reply to the petition stated that the Gujarat government regulation, dated March 31, 1995, was not applicable to IOCL. Chakraborty said that interpretation of the regulation put forth by the petitioners was “wholly incorrect”.

Chakraborty in the reply also said, “…the state government representative is invariably a part of IOCL selection committees for recruitment, and no objection had been raised by the state government representative on this issue.”

The issue pertains to IOCL conducting recruitment for 116 posts of junior engineering assistant — grade IV (production) in April last year in Vadodara. The central PSU had shortlisted candidates for the posts for their provisional appointment after conducting written and oral examinations of 2,100 applicants.

However, 11 candidates, who had cleared written examination and appeared for oral interview, but were not selected for the posts, challenged the recruitment process, stating that the state government regulation has not been complied by the IOCL authorities.

As per the petition moved by the 11 youths through advocate Hiren Modi, IOCL shortlisted only 15 local youths (12.93 per cent) and the rest were from outside Gujarat.

“It is submitted that respondent no. 1 (IOCL) is duty bound to follow the notifications issued by respondent no. 2 (State of Gujarat) and accordingly out of 116 candidates, 99 candidates should be from local residence and only 17 candidates from outside Gujarat can be recruited… Instead of following the said process, respondent no. 1 (IOCL) is going to appoint only 15 candidates from local residence and rest 101 candidates are from outside Gujarat,” the petition read.

The petitioners have called the entire recruitment process “illegal” because IOCL did not follow the mandatory basic notification dated March 31, 1995. “It is nothing but clear violation of the state notifications and therefore the recruitment process is required to be quashed and set aside.”

The petitioners have also cited example of another central government-run PSU, ONGC, when it adhered to the state government regulation of giving recruitment to 85 per cent locals during one of its recruitment in 2015.

The labour & employment department of the Gujarat government has supported the petitioners against IOCL and also cited the ONGC recruitment process of 2015.

On behalf of the Gujarat government, Bhratkumar Chavda, I/C Deputy Director (Employment) Vadodara filed an affidavit before the High Court and said, “…ONGC which is governed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the respondent no. 1 (IOCL) is also governed by the same ministry, at the given point of time had considered the said aspect of 85 per cent…for persons residing in Gujarat state…therefore, also the same is undisputedly required to be followed.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now