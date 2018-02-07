INX Media case money laundering case: Indrani Mukerjea remanded to 14 days judicial custody by Delhi court

Indrani Mukherjea is one of the founders of INX Media. (File) Indrani Mukherjea is one of the founders of INX Media. (File)

A special court in Delhi sent Indrani Mukherjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to 14 days judicial custody on Wednesday in connection with the INX Media case, reported PTI.

After the investigation agency CBI said that she was not required for further custodial investigation in the case, special CBI Judge Sunil Rana remanded her to judicial custody.

Indrani will be taken to Mumbai on Wednesday. She was produced before the court after her two-day CBI custody ended today. She is one of the founders of INX Media.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s son Karti’s name has also cropped up in the case, which relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media, a PTI report said.

CBI had earlier said there are enough records in the case. It had said that Indrani was required to be questioned and confronted with other accused in INX case.

The Mumbai Police had also told the court that Indrani has to be produced before a Mumbai court on February 13 and cannot be kept in Delhi beyond that.

The Mukerjeas are facing trial in Mumbai for allegedly conspiring to kill Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012, reports PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against INX Media, its founders Peter Mukerjea, former media baron, and his wife Indrani, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). INX Media has been accused of violating FIPB guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius.

