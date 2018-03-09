INX media case: Supreme Court allows Karti to approach Delhi HC for interim relief

Karti Chidambaram outside court Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Karti Chidambaram outside court Tuesday. (Express Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

TURNING DOWN opposition from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, to approach the Delhi High Court with his plea for interim relief over money laundering charges being probed by the agency in connection with the INX media graft case.

“Having heard learned counsel for the parties, we think it appropriate to permit the petitioner in terms of the request made before this court, to approach the High Court of Delhi in appropriate jurisdiction in the course of the day. We would request the learned Chief Justice of the High Court to allocate the matter to a Bench that would deal with the matter preferably on 9th March, 2018. If the petitioner files an application for interim relief, we request the Bench that is going to be constituted to deal with the same in accordance with law,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra ordered.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta vehemently opposed the contention of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Karti, that he should be allowed to withdraw the writ petition and approach the High Court for interim relief and that he be given interim protection from arrest.

Mehta contended the court’s jurisdiction under Article 32 was being abused for getting a favourable order. “He is not the only one facing Prevention of Money Laundering Act proceedings. What if others also come and say our constitutional rights are being violated, grant us relief? Do we really want that to happen? What message we would be sending?,” he said.

Mehta said the court may quash the proceedings if it so wished, but should not give him any interim protection. “Hear us and give a final order,” he said.

The bench, which also comprised Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, told Mehta that the apprehension of Karti, who is currently in CBI custody, was that he may be arrested by the ED as soon as he gets bail in the CBI case.

Mehta said, “I have also examined if this was political vendetta or if there is credible material…There is credible material…This is no witch hunt.”

The bench then said it will only say in its order that Karti can approach the High Court for interim relief.

