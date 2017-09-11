INX Media Case: SC to hear plea filed by Karti Chidambaram today

The apex court had earlier directed Karti Chidambaram to appear before the probe agency in the case. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The apex court had earlier directed Karti Chidambaram to appear before the probe agency in the case. (Source: Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Supreme Court will hear plea filed by the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, on Monday in connection with the INX Media case. On September 1, the apex court refused Karti Chidambaram’s plea to move abroad and had made it clear that he cannot leave India, and till then the lookout notice will continue.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the probe agency in the case, alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the FIPB clearance when his father P. Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The apex court had earlier directed Karti to appear before the probe agency in the case. The Madras High Court had directed Karti to approach a court in Delhi to quash the FIR lodged against him in a bribery case.

The High Court informed Karti that he would have to take his petition to the Delhi High Court, as the case does not come under the jurisdiction of Madras High Court.

Karti had moved the court after the Supreme Court asked him to appear before the CBI in New Delhi, to help the investigating agency with its probe.

Earlier in August, the Madras High Court had stayed the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Karti and four others.

The apex court had later said that it would review the High Court order cancelling the LOC issued by Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO).

On May 16, the CBI raided Chidambaram’s residence, along with 13 other locations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

The raids were regarding a 2007 case, in which INX Media had allegedly paid bribes to get an FIPB approval. An FIR was filed against Karti, Indrani Mukherjee and Peter Mukerjea, who owned INX media.

