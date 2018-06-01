INX Media case: P Chidambaram summoned by CBI for questioning on June 6

(Express photo/File) (Express photo/File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday summoned former finance minister P Chidambaram for questioning in the INX media case on June 6, PTI quoted officials as saying. The Delhi High Court had on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to Chidambaram till July 3.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid and Pramod Kumar Dubey, who were appearing for Chidambaram, had assured the court that “we will fully cooperate with the investigation”.

“The petitioner has no tendency to tamper with witnesses or evidence…. the petitioner was not called to join the investigation,” Sibal said, adding that “the petitioner has clean antecedents and deep roots in society”.

Chidambaram did not appear before CBI on Thursday for questioning, hours after securing protection from arrest.

The court said that CBI will file its reply in two weeks and the agency will not arrest him till July 3, the next date of hearing.

The CBI had arrested Chidambaram’s son Karti in connection with the case in February this year. However, a Delhi court had on May 2 extended till July 10 the interim protection from arrest to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and the ED in the Aircel-Maxis matter.

