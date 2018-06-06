Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 06, 2018
INX Media case: P Chidambaram appears before CBI

Chidambaram has been granted interim protection from arrest by a Delhi court till July 3 in connection with the case.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 6, 2018 11:55:30 am
Former Union finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Wednesday in connection with the INX Media corruption case. The central agency is probing payments made by the media company to his son, Karti, in return for clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) when Chidambaram was finance minister. Karti was arrested in February this year and is currently out on bail.

Chidambaram has been granted interim protection from arrest by a Delhi court till July 3 in connection with the case. During the hearing, Chidambaram’s lawyers had assured the court that the senior Congress leader would “fully cooperate with the investigation”.

The case was initially probed by the Enforcement Directorate, which during its investigation last year, had searched properties linked to both Chidambaram and Karti. On reference from the ED, the CBI had registered a case of corruption in May 2017.

Express Explained | The decade-old case of INX Media

Chidambaram’s appearance comes a day after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for eight hours in connection with the Aircel-Maxis case. He alleged Tuesday that a probe has been initiated without filing an FIR against him.

Following the interrogation, Chidambaram said he was asked questions that were already recorded by the ED. “More than half the time taken up by typing the answers without errors, reading the statement and signing it! Need to reiterate there is no FIR, no offence alleged, yet there is an investigation.”

