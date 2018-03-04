INX Media case LIVE UPDATES: CBI takes Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai for investigation

The CBI on Sunday took Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai for further investigation into the alleged corruption in the INX Media case. A Delhi sessions court on Thursday sent Karti, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, to 5-day CBI custody. Karti, who was arrested from Chennai airport on Wednesday, will be produced before the court again on March 6. According to CBI, Karti helped INX Media get FDI clearance from Foreign Investment Promotion Board when his father was the finance minister in the UPA government.
Meanwhile, according to a report, CBI and ED may open more cases against him following the discovery of documents which show a company’s alleged involvement with him in getting an approval of some commercial entities. The investigation revealed that Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Ltd (ASCPL), a company indirectly controlled by Karti received payments from at least two more companies for applying for permission with the FIPB to bring foreign investment.
INX Media Case: CBI will bring Karti Chidambaram face-to-face with Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea separately.
In Mumbai, Karti Chidambaram will be confronted with Indrani Mukerjea, the co-founder of INX Media. According to CBI, Karti helped INX Media get FDI clearance from Foreign Investment Promotion Board when his father was the finance minister in the UPA government. Investigation agencies said the arrest of Karti Chidambaram followed a statement by accused Indrani Mukerjea in which she had alleged that P Chidambaram, while he was Union Finance Minister, had asked her and her husband Peter Mukerjea to help his son’s business.
CBI filed FIR on May 15, 2017, against Karti Chidambaram on the alleged irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. In return of the services, the investigating agency alleged that Karti Chidambaram got a payment of Rs 10 lakh through Advantage Strategic Consulting, a company indirectly controlled by him. The investigating agency also claimed that various companies allegedly associated with Karti also received vouchers of payments of Rs 3.5 crore from INX Media, which is owned by Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukherjea. CBI, in its report, claimed INX Media’s FDI proposal as “deceitful and fallacious” which was approved by the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram.
Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Mani Singhvi represents Karti Chidambaram at the court.
Karti's 'Swiggy' demand
According to a report, in the custody, Karti Chidambaram requested for home cooked food. But when the court denied it, Karti requested to get order from Swiggy or Zomato