INX Media case LIVE UPDATES: CBI takes Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai for investigation

The CBI on Sunday took Karti Chidambaram to Mumbai for further investigation into the alleged corruption in the INX Media case. A Delhi sessions court on Thursday sent Karti, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, to 5-day CBI custody. Karti, who was arrested from Chennai airport on Wednesday, will be produced before the court again on March 6. According to CBI, Karti helped INX Media get FDI clearance from Foreign Investment Promotion Board when his father was the finance minister in the UPA government.

Meanwhile, according to a report, CBI and ED may open more cases against him following the discovery of documents which show a company’s alleged involvement with him in getting an approval of some commercial entities. The investigation revealed that Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Ltd (ASCPL), a company indirectly controlled by Karti received payments from at least two more companies for applying for permission with the FIPB to bring foreign investment.

INX Media case

