INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram’s CBI custody extended by three days

A Special CBI Court in Delhi on Tuesday extended the custody of Karti Chidambaram by three more days as the probe agency opposed his bail plea saying that his custodial interrogation in the INX Media corruption case was necessary to confront him with the “new facts”. The bail plea will now be heard on March 9. The agency had sought nine-day custody.
CBI which had produced Karti on expiry of his five-day police custody before special judge Sunil Rana said though there has been “substantial progress” in last four days into the investigation into the case, a further probe is required.
During the period of remand, all the conditions laid down in the March 1 order will prevail — that Karti Chidambaram will be medically examined every 24 hours and will be at liberty to seek the assistance of his counsel , one hour each in the morning and evening. Though he will be permitted to carry medicines on prescription with him, he will be denied home food.
“New revelations in the matter have come up day before yesterday. Cannot divulge much about the investigation but we need his further custody to confront him with the new facts,” Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the court. He also added that the investigation was “crucial stage” and the CBI needs two weeks time to file detail reply to his bail application. Karti, he added, has “not been cooperating” and not parting with his phones passwords and to every question, he has been saying that “I am politically victimised”.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Karti, said the CBI just want to keep him in custody by hook or crook. “The shifting of stands/reasons by the CBI to keep me in custody is a mala fide attempt on their part to get my custody,” the senior advocate said and questioned “Is Indrani’s statement even an admissible evidence? She is in jail in murder case of her daughter.”
Requesting for a bail for Karti, Singhvi added that he is not a terrorist with a bomb that he cannot be interrogated without being kept in custody. “I have cooperated. I am not obliged to answer what you (CBI) want to hear. My duty is only to make myself available for questioning,” Singhvi submitted.
His father and former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and mother, Nalini Chidambaram, also a senior advocate, were present in the courtroom during the hearing. The court had allowed him to meet them for 10 minutes.
Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28 at Chennai Airport on his return from the United Kingdom, in connection with the FIR lodged on May 15 last year alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds worth about Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was finance minister.
(With inputs from PTI)
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 6, 2018 at 7:38 pmRead the all the being peddled by the goons and the ga_y slaves and monkeys of the DYNASTY, utter ignorant and infantile TOSH. Political Vendetta our Foot. The CON GIT thieving buss atr_ds are one by one are being cuaght for looting the country and the poor, starting with the CH00T BRUM gangs, followed by the P1 M.P Singhvi, Jihadi Ahmaed Patel, D1 ck , Kur , Doggy Singh, Anand Barking Sharma, Pappu the Con Man, Fraudster Surja Wallha and many many other CON GIT Chewteas. If you thugs are all full so much bravado and fearless than why are you obstructing the investigation? This time you goons are all heading for Tihar. The latest revelations is that these corrupt slimy Kuttas allowed Jatin Mehta escape in 2012 using dual passport and the Kur sh1 t and his goons were responsible for giving him Tourist Visa. The Truth is coming in bucket full. CON GIT scamstars are responsible for all the scams and frauds in India. Modi is laughing all the way to 2024.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 7:23 pmClear cut case of political vendetta. Another aspect is to push Mehul BHAI and Chota Modi's case to the background. Both Mehul BHAI and Chota Modi must celebrate Holi peacefully after paying their due to BJP.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 6:07 pmNOTHING WILL HAPPEN TO KARTIK, HIS FATHER AND THEIR GANG AS LONG AS ARUN JAITLEY FIN AND REVENUE MINISTER.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 5:52 pmAfter Lalu now the second UPA minister's son's loot has come to light.UPA only looted the country.Now pay the price.Reply
- Mar 6, 2018 at 5:22 pmsince chidambaram senior name has cropped up during the investigation, the histrionics from karthi will increase further and it will reach the insanity levels of rahul gandhi . it is hightime, these crooks ( son and father) should be taken to the cleaners by the designated authorities through the court's orders.Reply
- Load More Comments