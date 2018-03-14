INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram’s CA granted bail

Karti Chidambaram. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Karti Chidambaram. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

A special court on Tuesday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram’s chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman in connection with the INX media money laundering case, stating that was no “specific allegation” against him except that he aided Karti in “commission of the crime”.

Special Judge Sunil Rana also noted that Bhaskararaman has not been named in the CBI FIR. The judge, while granting bail to Bhaskararaman, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on February 16 from a five-star hotel , observed that the “personal liberty is of precious value as per the constitution”.

Bhaskararaman sought bail on the ground that he was not required for custodial interrogation and no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App