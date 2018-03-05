INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram moves Supreme Court, seeks quashing of ED summons

Karti Chidambaram outside Byculla Jail on Sunday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Karti Chidambaram outside Byculla Jail on Sunday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, moved the Supreme Court on Monday and sought quashing of summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case. The ED investigation pertains to the alleged “proceeds of crime” and money laundering in the case. Karti is already in CBI custody after he was arrested last week and will be produced before a Delhi court on March 6. The CBI probe relates to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by INX Media when P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister during the UPA regime.

In his fresh writ petition, Karti has challenged the summons on the ground that the ED has no jurisdiction to issue such notices based on the FIR lodged by the CBI. The plea was mentioned today by his counsel before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, which agreed to hear it along with related pending matters scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.

Last week, the Patiala House court reserved its order on a bail plea filed by Karti’s chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, who has also been arrested by the ED in the INX Media money laundering case. Special CBI judge Sunil Rana said the order will be pronounced on March 7. The ED opposed the bail, saying the CA’s custody was required to ascertain the trail of various properties involved in money laundering, to identify movable and immovable properties and to further ascertain the role of the accused and his other associates in the case.

Karti had last appeared before the ED for interrogation on February 15 and told the investigating officers that he was deposing before the agency “under protest”. This was the second time he appeared before the ED after he was first questioned by the agency on January 18.

In 2010, ED registered a case against INX Media for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Last year, while investigating a company associated with Karti, ED found some documents related to the INX Media deal in the computer of Karti’s CA.

The documents indicated payments made to Karti’s alleged company Advantage Strategy by INX Media at the time it received FIPB approval. ED sent a reference in this regard to CBI, which registered a case of corruption in May 2017, and searched premises connected to both Karti and his father P Chidambaram. Following this, ED lodged a case of money laundering against Karti.

