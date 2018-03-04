INX Media case: CBI completes questioning as Karti confronted with Indrani Mukerjea at Byculla Jail

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday completed the questioning of Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, at the Byculla Jail in Mumbai in connection with the alleged corruption charges in the INX Media case. The CBI team brought him face-to-face with former Director of INX Media Indrani Mukerjea, who is lodged in the jail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case.
After the questioning was over, the CBI took Karti back to Delhi.
The investigation agencies had arrested Karti Chidambaram following a statement by accused Indrani Mukerjea in which she had alleged that P Chidambaram, while he was Union Finance Minister, had asked her and her husband Peter Mukerjea to help his son’s business.
INX Media case: Follow LIVE UPDATES
In her statement recorded by the CBI under Section 164 of the CrPC, Indrani Mukerjea, alleged that a deal of USD 1 million was struck between Karti and the Mukerjeas to swing FIPB approval in favour of INX Media. According to CBI and ED, Indrani and Peter have said in their statements that they met P Chidambaram at his North Block office in connection with the FIPB approval for FDI in INX Media.
It is unclear if Karti will also be confronted with Indrani’s estranged husband, Peter who is also a co-accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and has been lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. While Sheena was the biological daughter of Indrani, she was the step-daughter of Peter.
According to sources, Karti who was brought by an Air India flight was taken directly to the Byculla Jail in South Mumbai where Indrani is being lodged. A team of around six-CBI personnel escorted Karti to Byculla jail. Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), Maharashtra Police, Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay confirmed that Karti was brought to Byculla jail for investigation.
“A court has granted the CBI the permission to interrogate Karti with an accused lodged at Byculla jail and we are following the order,” Upadhyay told The Indian Express.
Sources said that Karti is scheduled to return to Delhi with the CBI team by an evening flight.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Mar 4, 2018 at 3:26 pmHis father was running to avoid Media in Delhi during court proceedings, He is now writing article in this paid media masking his misdeeds with his son, what credibility he has ( I know he is thick skinned and soaked in corrputio) to wrtie about Governance when his own UPA was enocuraging all scams and looting the country using him as the henchman, otherwise he would not have been the key finance portfolio by dynasty, he has cut to the dynasty. He should be banned from writing till his/his son are cleared of money laundering and other charges. oh it i wishful thinking, paid media gets money from these looters and it will never stopReply
- Mar 4, 2018 at 3:08 pmMY HUSBAND IS BACK !!! Greetings to every one that is reading this testimony. I have been rejected by my husband after three(3) years of marriage just because another woman had a spell on him and he left me and the kid to suffer. one day when i was reading through the web, i saw a post on how this spell caster on this address Alekospellcaster009 , have help a woman to get back her husband and i gave him a reply to his address and he told me that a woman had a spell on my husband and he told me that he will help me and after 2 days that i will have my husband back. i believed him and today i am glad to let you all know that this spell caster have the power to bring lovers back. because i am now happy with my husband. Thank YOU DR ALEKO APELL CAATER , his WhatsApp is 1 (442) 234-3652Reply
- Mar 4, 2018 at 2:48 pmModiji has decided to withdraw all cases against Dawood Ibrahim if he testifies against Karti.Reply
- Mar 4, 2018 at 2:47 pmSON of CHIDAMBARAM is in ..................... Next should be the SON-IN-LAW of MADAM for DLF-VADRA SCAM. ................... That too is a BANK SCAM as the Bank from which VADRA claims he took LOAN of Rs 7.9 CRORE to the LAND, insist that it did NOT dispense such a loan. .............. Get VADRA too.Reply
- Mar 4, 2018 at 2:02 pmHe should be treated like a ordinary citizen of India and not a spacial guest of jailer. All looter of India should be in the jail. Which party they belonging to that should not be a matter. First they are all citizens of India . Their status should not come in the way of justice. Justice to be given to all these looter and criminal. Jai HindReply
- Load More Comments