INX Media case: CBI completes questioning as Karti confronted with Indrani Mukerjea at Byculla Jail

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday completed the questioning of Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, at the Byculla Jail in Mumbai in connection with the alleged corruption charges in the INX Media case. The CBI team brought him face-to-face with former Director of INX Media Indrani Mukerjea, who is lodged in the jail in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case.

After the questioning was over, the CBI took Karti back to Delhi.

The investigation agencies had arrested Karti Chidambaram following a statement by accused Indrani Mukerjea in which she had alleged that P Chidambaram, while he was Union Finance Minister, had asked her and her husband Peter Mukerjea to help his son’s business.

In her statement recorded by the CBI under Section 164 of the CrPC, Indrani Mukerjea, alleged that a deal of USD 1 million was struck between Karti and the Mukerjeas to swing FIPB approval in favour of INX Media. According to CBI and ED, Indrani and Peter have said in their statements that they met P Chidambaram at his North Block office in connection with the FIPB approval for FDI in INX Media.

It is unclear if Karti will also be confronted with Indrani’s estranged husband, Peter who is also a co-accused in the Sheena Bora murder case and has been lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail. While Sheena was the biological daughter of Indrani, she was the step-daughter of Peter.

According to sources, Karti who was brought by an Air India flight was taken directly to the Byculla Jail in South Mumbai where Indrani is being lodged. A team of around six-CBI personnel escorted Karti to Byculla jail. Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), Maharashtra Police, Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay confirmed that Karti was brought to Byculla jail for investigation.

“A court has granted the CBI the permission to interrogate Karti with an accused lodged at Byculla jail and we are following the order,” Upadhyay told The Indian Express.

Sources said that Karti is scheduled to return to Delhi with the CBI team by an evening flight.

