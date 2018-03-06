INX media case: ED summons four finance ministry officials

The bureaucrats were part of the decision by Foreign Investment Promotion Board to give approval to INX Media to bring in foreign investment into INX News in 2008. The bureaucrats were part of the decision by Foreign Investment Promotion Board to give approval to INX Media to bring in foreign investment into INX News in 2008.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti is currently under arrest in the case. CBI arrested him on Wednesday for allegedly accepting illegal gratification to help INX Media get FDI approval by using his influence with the finance ministry when his father was Finance Minister.

ED sources said the agency had sent summons to one additional secretary-level official, one deputy secretary-level official and two under-secretaries, who were part of the approval process, to appear before the investigating officer of the case next week.

FIPB was abolished by the Narendra Modi government in May last year. It was an inter-ministerial group functioning out of the Department of Economic Affairs in the finance ministry. FIPB could approve FDI proposals after approval of the finance minister up to Rs 3,000 crore. Investments over this had to be sent to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

