Setback to Karti Chidambaram: Assets attachment confirmed

The ED is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal, as part of the 2G spectrum allocation case, after taking cognizance of a CBI FIR. . (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) The ED is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal, as part of the 2G spectrum allocation case, after taking cognizance of a CBI FIR. . (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

In a setback to Karti Chidambaram, currently in jail in connection with INX Media case, the adjudicating authority of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), on Tuesday confirmed the attachment of assets worth Rs 1.16 crore belonging to a company allegedly associated with him.

The assets had been provisionally attached by ED in connection with the Aircel Maxis case. “Adjudicating authority of PMLA confirms attachment of assets worth Rs 1.16 crore of Karti P Chidambaram and Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd in Aircel Maxis case,” the agency said in a statement. Agency sources said ED will seize the assets soon.

The ED, as part of the provisional order issued under the PMLA last year, had attached assets worth Rs 1.16 crore “of Karti in the form of fixed deposits and balance in saving bank account to the tune of Rs 90 lakh approximately”.

It also attached fixed deposits worth Rs 26 lakh in the name of Advantage Strategic Consulting Private Limited. The ED had also alleged that Karti “disposed” of a property in Gurgaon and “closed certain bank accounts and attempted to close other bank accounts in order to frustrate the process of attachment” under PMLA.

The ED is probing the Aircel-Maxis deal, as part of the 2G spectrum allocation case, after taking cognizance of a CBI FIR. The FIPB clearance given in the case is under the agency’s scanner. The accused can appeal against this order before the Appellate Tribunal for the PMLA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App