INX Media case: Delhi HC notice to editor over tweets against judge

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of Swaminathan Gurumurthy, editor of Tamil magazine Thuglak, for allegedly questioning the integrity of a judge who gave relief to Karti Chidambaram from Enforcement Directorate arrest in the INX Media case.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and P S Teji issued notice to Gurumurthy on a plea by the Delhi High Court Bar Association seeking contempt action against the editor for allegedly criticising the court order. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 12.

The bar association, represented by senior advocate Kirti Uppal, said the petition was against tweets posted by Gurumurthy on March 9 levelling scandalous allegations against a sitting judge of this court with the intention to obstruct administration of justice.

The association in its plea sought punishment for the editor for “lowering the authority” of the court by posting tweets in connection with its decision to protect Karti, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, from arrest till March 20.

