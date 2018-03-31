INX Media case: Delhi court sends Peter Mukherjea to judicial custody till April 13

Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukherjea. (File Photo) Peter Mukherjea and his wife Indrani Mukherjea. (File Photo)

Delhi’s Patiala Court on Saturday sent former media baron Peter Mukerjea to judicial custody till April 13 in the INX Media case, which also involves Karti Chidamabram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, reported news agency ANI. He will be taken to Mumbai jail today and will be produced through video conferencing in further hearings, said CBI in a statement. The investigative agency further added that Peter Mukerjea didn’t cooperate with the investigators which is why they could not confront him with Karti or his chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman. The probe agency had earlier claimed that Peter was required to be confronted with Karti and others in the case.

This development comes a week after Mukerjea was sent to CBI custody for five days till March 31. On Wednesday, the investigative agency was to move a plea seeking permission to record Mukerjea’s statement before the court in connection with the aforementioned case, as per provisions of Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea’s 24-year-old daughter from an earlier relationship, had come to light in August 2015. Police then arrested Indrani and her former husband Sanjiv Khanna for allegedly murdering Sheena over a financial dispute in April, 2012. Peter Mukerjea was arrested later for being a part of the conspiracy.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate’s application to question Mukherjea said INX Media, the company owned by Indrani and Peter, approached the FIPB seeking approval to issue shares by way of preferential allotment for the stated purpose of making a downstream financial investment. The FIPB permitted the company to receive FDI of Rs 42.6 million.

The INX Media case, registered by the CBI, relates to a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval granted to INX Media, founded by the Mukerjeas, for receiving foreign funds in 2007.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App